iPhone SE 3 Might be the Last iPhone to Come With LCD Display

Apple is expected to launch its iPhone SE 3 sometime in 2022. The company is known for its precision and quality. Prior to the launch of this phone, there is new information that has been revealed. According to the reports of a tipster @Arsenal on a Chinese microblogging website, Weibo, Apple's iPhone’s SE 3 will feature an LCD display panel. It means that this particular launch would be the only phone from the company to sport an LCD screen.

Apple iPhone SE 3 Expected Specifications

The iPhone SE 3 might come with a 4.70-inch display screen. In terms of optics, this gadget is said to come with a single rear camera. It is expected to run on iOS 15 out of the box. The connectivity options on this handset will include GPS and Wi-Fi. In the last few years, many brands have shifted to the norm of all flagship handsets which is the OLED screens.

For the sensors, this phone might have a fingerprint sensor. It is further being stated by the tipster that an LCD screen on the compact iPhone will make it more affordable. As per the news, the next-gen iPhone SE 3 is also set to be built on the base frame of the older iPhone XR model, with the A15 Bionic chipset powering the device. It is pretty similar to the last generation iPhone SE 2 that was built on the iPhone 8 model.

As per the news leak, it is also added that this smartphone will be available in multiple storage variants – 64GB, 128GB AND 256GB. It is still an unconfirmed report, so it might not be accurate information. We will be providing information as soon as there is an official confirmation from the company. At the moment, we are not even sure what year the next affordable iPhone will release.

The iPhone SE was one of the most exciting iPhones of 2020, providing excellent Apple hardware and software in a compact size and at a relatively low price.