iPhone SE 2020 Camera Scored the Same as iPhone XR

Apple iPhone SE 2020 was launched back in April. During the same time, OnePlus 8 series was launched as well. Initially, reports were making rounds that the iPhone SE 2020 had an underclocked A13 Bionic chip. It was also being said that Apple has taken its iPhone 8 and replaced it with upgraded hardware and software and launched it as iPhone SE 2020. Even after all this, iPhone SE 2020 is a product from Apple, thus it has to deliver to its customers expectations. And it has done just that. The smartphone has a really good camera. According to a review from DxOMark, the iPhone SE 2020 has a camera similar to that of iPhone XR.

iPhone SE 2020 Camera

iPhone SE 2020 has a decent camera. While testing, it was found that the cameras of iPhone SE 2020 got a score of 101 which is very much similar to that of iPhone XR. The iPhone SE 2020 can produce good exposure in the images however not so great depth effect and zoom. The smartphone has only one camera. The camera of the device is a 12MP f/1.8 sensor with OIS, PDAF, 5x digital zoom, and autofocus. All of this was also seen on the iPhone XR.

When the test score was broken down further, it was found that the iPhone SE 2020 got a score of 103 for photo and 98 for video. An amazing thing about the camera is that it is very colour accurate. During the day time especially, the smartphone was able to capture shots with great contrast and HDR. Be it outdoor or indoor photography during the day time, you will get good results with the camera of iPhone SE 2020.

In the daylight, autofocus works really well while in low lights, the sharpness of the images is increased. But the zoom and depth effect features of the camera are just not what you would expect from a smartphone of Apple. That said, it is still a very cheap device compared to other iPhones from recent years. The selfie camera of the device is a 7MP f/2.2 fixed focus lens. For the front camera, iPhone SE 2020 scored 84 points for which it scored 85 for the photos and 83 for the videos.