Apple Is Giving up to Rs 3000 Free to Indian Customers

Apple is giving up to Rs 3,000 for free to its Indian customers. This money will be credited to the users whenever they deposit money into their Apple ID. Money from the Apple ID can be used to purchase different services from Apple. However, for getting up to Rs 3,000 for free from Apple, the users need to upload an amount of Rs 15,000 into their Apple ID. Here’s how this offer will work.

If an Indian user deposits an amount of up to Rs 15,000 into his/her Apple ID, he/she will be eligible to get up to a 20% bonus on the amount deposited. For example, if the user decides to deposit Rs 1,000 into his/her Apple account, he/she will get a 20% bonus from Apple, which will be Rs 200. Apple will give up to a Rs 3,000 bonus to the users, which is 20% of Rs 15,000.

Because of the new directive from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on the recurring payments, Apple is encouraging the developers to accept payments directly from the Apple ID balance. Offering a 20% bonus on the amount of money that the user is depositing in his/her Apple ID is a great way to grab the attention of the customers.

Apple Offer of 20% Bonus for Indian Users Already Live

Apple is already offering a 20% bonus to the Indian users. The offer has already started, and if you have an Apple device and you purchase a service from Apple or are thinking of doing so, you can take advantage of this 20% bonus offer right away.

In a mail, Apple highlighted that users could purchase subscriptions of popular platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, Bumble, LinkedIn, Picsart, Cult.fit, and Kiddopia. There are multiple ways through which a user can add funds to his/her Apple ID, including the UPI RuPay Cards, Net Banking, and international debit/credit cards.