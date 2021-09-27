Apple iPhone 13 Series Supply Snag in India Evident

Apple recently announced the iPhone 13 series for the Indian market. There were four new devices in the series including the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. While there’s always a stock supply issue when a new smartphone from Apple is launched, this time, because of the COVID-19 pandemic slowdown, the supply has been affected even badly. Even if you go to Apple’s Online Store of India, you will see longer than usual wait times for getting the iPhone 13 series devices. Especially the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max have a severe shortage of supply in India.

Apple iPhone 13 Series Supply Issues Rising Out of Limited Shipments

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the shipments have largely slowed down and thus the assembling and manufacturing factories of Apple and its partners are not receiving the equipment on time. This has resulted in a low production of the iPhone 13 series. Not only that, because the iPhone 13 series is currently not being assembled in India, Apple needs to ship it to the country before people can buy it. Because of the limited shipments, the suppliers don’t really have much to sell.

According to an ET Telecom report, Apple might see its revenues driven by the iPhone 12 series devices that are already in supply. It can be a big miss for Apple in generating revenues from the freshly launched iPhones. Indians usually spend more on the festive seasons. The Cupertino tech giant has already built a good momentum selling the iPhone 12 series and thus it is likely to drive sales for the company this festive season.

It is not just India that is seeing a limited supply of the iPhone 13 series. Even markets such as the US are not completely stocked with fresh iPhones. It will be interesting to see how Apple tackles this situation.