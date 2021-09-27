Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new mobile application called the ‘BSNL Selfcare’ that will help users with recharging, checking balance, and more. This application will be a big step up from the current ‘My BSNL App’ that lacks a decent user interface (UI) and also doesn’t function smoothly. The My BSNL App has a rating of 2.8 in the Google Play Store with 1 crore+ downloads. To be honest, the new ‘BSNL Selfcare’ mobile application looks a lot like Vodafone Idea’s mobile app. Here’s everything you can do with BSNL’s app.

BSNL Selfcare App Features

With the BSNL Selfcare mobile app, users can check their current balance, recharge from anywhere and at any time, and also see the leftover benefits their current plan is offering. The app very conveniently shows the data that is remaining for the day. Users can change plans, add balance, recharge new services, all with the BSNL Selfcare application.

The UI of this app is very much smoother than the existing ‘My BSNL App’ which looks like an app built in the 2000s. Further, users can add and manage multiple BSNL numbers including their broadband connections, relatives’ numbers, and more.

All of the recharge plans that are available on the website of the state-run telco are present in this application. This ensures that users don’t need to go anywhere for their next recharge but come directly to the BSNL Selfcare mobile application.

The app also highlights when the user’s existing recharge plan will expire. This helps the user think in advance which plan they want to recharge with and also lets them check if their relatives including father, mother, or brother’s mobile number are recharged at the right time so that they never have to face connectivity issues. Better late than never, BSNL has come out with a new mobile app that will transform the way people consume its services.