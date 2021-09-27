iPhone 13 ‘Unlock With Apple Watch’ Issue Will Get Fixed Soon

The iPhone 13 lineup was released in several markets last week. Since the launch of these new models, several Apple fans worldwide are gearing up to experience the new features. However, the early buyers of the iPhone 13 series are facing a minor inconvenience. The device features the “Unlock with Apple Watch” capability, which malfunctions. Many users who try to unlock the new iPhone via their Apple Watch models with their face masks faced some difficulty in unlocking their device. Now, Apple has acknowledged this glitch and assured that it will roll out a fix soon.

iPhone Unlock Issue

Apple has created a support page, “if Unlock with Apple Watch isn’t working on your Apple 13”. In the support page, it is mentioned that “this issue will be fixed in an upcoming software update”. Also, it acknowledged the error message “Unable to Communicate with Apple Watch”. The users get this error message when they try to unlock their iPhone with their Apple Watch with a mask or when they set up the Unlock with Apple Watch feature on their iPhone 13.

Those iPhone users who cannot use the Unlock with Apple Watch feature on the iPhone 13 models are suggested to switch it off until the fix is rolled out. Furthermore, the company has urged users to opt for the passcode method to unlock their devices while they wear a mask. Without the face mask, the iPhone 13 users can also use the Face ID method to unlock their phones. To turn off the Unlock with Apple Watch feature, one can go to the Apple Watch setting post which they can tap on the setting “Face ID & Passcode”.

Another Fix Rolling Out

While Apple has assured that it will roll out a fix soon, it has not disclosed when exactly the fix will arrive. It could be rolled out as a part of the iOS 5.0.1 update that will bring the fix. Also, there is another fix for the issue that has not been acknowledged publicly by the company. A lot of users claim that they are getting a warning message on their iPhone showing that their device’s storage capacity is full while users claim they have not done anything to use up the storage. Notably, this happens after users opted to update to iOS 15.