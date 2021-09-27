Reliance Jio Recently Made Changes to These Plans

Reliance Jio keeps on making changes to its prepaid plans time and again. The recent changes come on the back of the festive season when people are ready to spend more. With the changes, Jio has aimed to make some of its best-selling prepaid plans even more affordable for users. The changes are already live on the website, and the users can take advantage of them before the offer on these plans is removed. The three plans that we are talking about come for Rs 249, Rs 555, and Rs 599. Let’s see what the offer is and what you will get with these plans.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans That Recently Went Live

Reliance Jio has made these changes pretty recently to these plans. The three plans that we are talking about now come with a cashback offer. Reliance Jio will be offering 20% cashback with all these plans.

The Rs 249 plan comes with 28 days of validity, while the other two plans for Rs 555 and Rs 599 come with a validity of 84 days each. The Rs 555 plan offers 1.5GB daily data, while the Rs 599 plan offers 2GB of daily data.

All of these plans offer common benefits, including unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day and a free subscription to these Jio applications - JioCinema, JioTV, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Note that this cashback benefit will only be offered to the users who are directly recharging with Jio’s mobile app or official website. There are no other plans from the company that come with recharge benefits.

This move from Jio looks like an attempt to retain most of their subscribers on these plans. There are more types of prepaid plans that Jio offers. You can also find plans that come with the over-the-top (OTT) benefit of the Disney+ Hotstar mobile-only plan for free. All of the company’s plans can be found on its official website or the mobile app.