MarQ M3 Smart Is The New Budget Smartphone on The Block

Flipkart-owned electronics brand MarQ recently made its way to the headlines as it was gearing up to launch its first-ever smartphone. Now, the company has launched the device dubbed MarQ M3 Smart. Prior to this, the brand has launched smart TVs and speakers in the affordable market segment. Likewise, the MarQ M3 Smart is a budget smartphone with standard specifications. It comes with a dual-camera setup at its rear, an octa-core processor and a waterdrop notch and misses out on a physical fingerprint sensor.

MarQ M3 Smart Specifications

The MarQ M3 Smart boots on Android 10 OS out-of-the-box with no word regarding the customisation. It bestows a 6.08-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels and a 2.5D curved glass protection. Under its hood, the MarQ smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.6 GHz but there is no word on the exact model of chipset that is used. This processor is teamed up with a single storage configuration comprising 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage space, which can be expanded further up to 256GB with the help of a microSD card slot.

For optics, the MarQ M3 Smart bestows a dual-camera arrangement on the flip side. This camera module seen at the top left of the smartphone’s back features a 13MP primary sensor and a bokeh lens for portrait shots. There are features including beauty mode, night mode, timelapse, slow motion and many others. At the front, it comes with a 5MP selfie camera sensor.

Keeping the lights turned on is a 5000mAh battery touted to deliver up to 24 hours of music playback, 9 hours of video watching, and nearly a whopping 42 hours of calling time. There is Face Unlock for biometric authentication but no fingerprint sensor. The other goodies on board the MarQ M3 Smart include dual SIM support, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, dual 4G and more.

MarQ M3 Smart Price And Availability

The MarQ M3 Smart was launched for Rs 7,999 in two colour options such as Black and Blue. It will go on sale initially during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 and will be available for Rs 6,299 during this period.