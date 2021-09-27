New MacBook Air Could Be Unveiled In Q3 2022

Apple just announced its next-generation iPhones and smartwatch. While its fans are awaiting the launch of the next models in the MacBook lineup, fresh reports hint that the next-gen MacBook Air might not be launched anytime soon. It has been estimated by a noted analyst that there could be a delay in its unveiling due to the delay in the production timeline. The reason for this delay in production is due to the hit in the chip shortage crisis worldwide is the MacBook Air powered by the M2 chip.

The previous iteration of the MacBook models from Apple was released around this time in 2020. These models used the powerful and efficient Apple’s M1 chipset. Eventually, it was speculated that the company will come up with an upgrade to this chipset with the Apple M2 chipset, which will be used in the next version of the MacBook Air. Initial speculations pointed out at the announcement of the next version in the much-celebrated laptop series to happen n mid-2021.

Delay In Next-Gen MacBook Air

Now, the same analyst - Ming-Chi Kuo reports that the Cupertino tech giant will not unveil the new MacBook Air model until Q3 2022. As per a 9to5Mac report citing the analyst’s prediction, the production of the next-gen laptop will not begin until late Q2 or early Q3 of next year. Eventually, we have another year to witness the launch of the upgraded laptop models.

The delay of over two months might make Apple face sales-related challenges as the overall shipments for the current MacBook Air version are also facing low demand as well as supply. The component shortage is blamed for this as well. On the other hand, there has been a drop in the demand for portable personal computers as people all over the world are moving back to their offices as COVID restrictions are relaxing.

Detailing on the upgraded MacBook Air, it is believed to arrive with a redesign and new components. This includes the Apple M2 chipset will pave the way for improved performance in the upgraded model. As of now, the company is focused on bringing the M1X chipset with the next-generation MacBook Pro models comprising 14-inch and 16-inch models with a similar design as the yesteryear models. These new models are slated to be unveiled in October.