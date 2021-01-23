MacBook Air 2021 Might be Thinner than Ever and Get MagSafe Back

MacBook Air has had the same design and aesthetics as long as one can remember. But this year, Apple is finally going to change it. If you have been a MacBook Air fan, you know how the series has evolved over the years. Apple hasn’t introduced any major changes in the laptop except for its keyboard, the removal of Apple logo backlight, and the ports. The laptop has been more or less the same over the years. But now, Bloomberg reports says that the MacBook Air 2021 is going to be thinner and more powerful than it has ever been.

MacBook Air 2021, All that Will be New

MacBook Air 2021 might be another game-changer in the industry. Last year, when Apple introduced the M1 chipset in MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13.3-inches, it didn’t change anything about the design or form of the laptops. That disappointed a lot of Apple fans. Even though the new silicon chipset was a revolutionary move, the same design was not something Apple fans wanted.

MacBook Air 2021 might arrive in the second half of 2021. The current generation MacBook Air with M1 chipset weighs 1.29 kgs and measures 0.63-inches. The MacBook Air 2021 is expected to be thinner and lighter than the current one. Apple is said to be cutting down on the huge bezels around the screen, but the 13.3-inch screen will maintain its position.

It will certainly be a refreshing sight for the MacBook Air users. Users who didn’t upgrade from an older MacBook Air to a newer one just because they all look the same, well, they finally have something to look out for now.

The MacBook Air 2021 might also feature the next generation of M1 chipset, which should be even more powerful. Another interesting information from the Bloomberg report is the inclusion of MagSafe in this year’s MacBook Air.

The new MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch that will come this year might feature MagSafe as per rumours online. Now, it is being speculated that the MacBook Air 2021 will get the magnetic charging technology as well.

It was a little disappointing when Apple decided to remove the MagSafe charging technology from MacBooks. But if it returns, it will again make the Apple MacBook Air a game-changer in the compact laptop market with the most powerful laptop processor inside it. With all the rumours going online, we certainly can’t wait to see the new MacBook Air with a thinner design and a lighter feel. What are your thoughts on this?