BSNL 4G SIM on Offer for Zero Cost, Here is How You Can Get it

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering users a free 4G SIM card for a limited time. The telco has done this a number of times previously for select telecom circles. It is the same for this time as well, and the users living in Kerala circle can only take benefit of this offer. For the unaware, BSNL’s 4G SIM card normally costs Rs 20, but users can be exempted from paying this amount if they follow few conditions of the telco. First of all, note that this offer is only there for a limited time until January 31, 2021, and it started from today, i.e., January 23, 2021 — more details on the story ahead.

BSNL 4G SIM Available for Free in Kerala Circle

BSNL, through an official release, said that users living in Kerala could get a new 4G SIM for free until January 31, 2021. This offer will also be applicable for users who are looking to port their numbers to BSNL.

It is a promotional offer available for users who subscribe with First Recharge Coupon (FRC) of Rs 100 and more. This means any customer who recharges with an FRC of Rs 100 and more will get the new SIM card without any additional cost.

A few days back, the same offer was provided by BSNL to customers living in the Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. However, that offer expired on January 8, 2021. So for a limited time, BSNL users living in Kerala can get the SIM card for free.

How Can You Avail this Offer?

MNP Port-In or new customers in the Kerala circle can get a free 4G SIM card by visiting the nearest BSNL store or BSNL retailer shop and will have to submit all the necessary documents for acquiring a SIM card.

The benefits of getting a 4G SIM card from BSNL have increased. For the unaware, the telco has removed the fair usage policy (FUP) limit for users from unlimited calls which was 250 minutes a day and made it truly unlimited. Adding to this, the telco is also offering 100 SMS/day with each of its prepaid plans.

Then there is the Rs 398 prepaid offering which brings users truly unlimited data along with unlimited voice-calling and 100 SMS/day for 30 days. The upside of getting the 4G SIM card from BSNL for free has increased.

Are you going to get a free 4G SIM card from BSNL? Let us know your thoughts below on the comments section.