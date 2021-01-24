Airtel Xstream Box Upgrade Offer: Available Cities, Bundled OTT Subscriptions and More

Airtel Xstream Box is the Android TV-based hybrid Set-Top Box from Airtel Digital TV- the DTH arm of Bharti Airtel. The Xstream Box can be purchased for Rs 2,499, however, that price is for the new customers. For the users who are an existing Airtel Digital TV user and looking to upgrade to Xstream Box, they can get the same at an affordable price. The Airtel Xstream Box upgrade offer now comes in three options; As part of the first option, users just get the Set-Top Box, whereas the other two options also bundle OTT subscriptions. To recall, Airtel used to offer Airtel Internet TV as its Android TV box, but that has been upgraded to Airtel Xstream Box in 2019. However, Airtel Digital TV is still offering Airtel Internet TV in various cities because the Xstream Box is limited to only popular cities. Continue reading to know more about the Airtel Xstream Box upgrade offer in 2021.

Airtel Xstream Box Upgrade Offer: Available Cities

First of all, let’s talk about the cities in which Airtel is providing the upgrade offer for Xstream Box. The offer is available only in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Panchkula, Chandigarh and Mohali.

The Airtel Internet TV upgrade offer is available in various other cities- Punjab, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Kanpur, Allahabad, Varanasi, Lucknow, Meerut, Agra, Firozabad, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, Surat, Thane, Titwala, Nashik, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Indore, Bhopal, Raipur, Vijayawada, Karimnagar, Krishna, Visakhapatnam, Narsipatnam, Mysore, Madurai, Coimbatore, Mettupalayam, West Bengal, Bhubaneswar, Patna and Ranchi.

Airtel Xstream Box Upgrade Offer: Comes in 3 Options

Starting with the Xstream Box Basic upgrade plan, it is available at just Rs 2,050 for the Set-Top Box and Rs 250 for installation charges. So the price of the basic plan is Rs 2,300. This is just for the box and does not bundle any OTT subscriptions.

The next two Airtel Xstream Box upgrade options come bundled with OTT subscriptions. The first option costs Rs 2,050 for the Set-Top Box, Rs 250 for installation charges and Rs 1,699 towards OTT subscriptions. The OTT subscriptions included are Disney+ Hotstar VIP, ZEE5 Premium and Airtel Xstream Premium; All the subscriptions come with one-year validity. So the overall price for the upgrade comes to Rs 3,999.

Under the third option, the price of the Airtel Xstream Box remains the same at Rs 2,050 and the company will also charge Rs 250 towards installation charges. However, the OTT subscriptions’ cost Rs 2,399 which includes Amazon Prime, ZEE5 Premium, Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Airtel Xstream App Premium. All the OTT subscriptions offer one-year validity.