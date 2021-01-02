HD Set-Top Boxes From Airtel, Tata Sky, D2h, Dish TV and Sun Direct

Gone are the days when the standard definition (SD) picture quality was acceptable. It is the era of full high definition (HD) and 4K quality pictures. Major Direct-to-Home (DTH) operators in India offers users HD Set-Top Boxes (STBs) so that they can watch their favourite content in high-quality visuals. Each of the operators offers its HD STB with different features, benefits, and price. Today, we are listing the HD STBs from Airtel Digital TV, Tata Sky, D2h, Dish TV, and Sun Direct.

Airtel Digital TV – HD STB

Airtel Digital TV is selling its HD STB for Rs 1,300. This STB will enable users to watch satellite TV content in premium quality. Along with that, there is support for Dolby Digital Sound for an enhanced overall experience. Users also get an option for recording their favourite shows and matches which they can play later.

Tata Sky – HD STB

Tata Sky offers its HD STB for Rs 1,499. With this STB, users get to view content in 1080i resolution at an aspect ratio of 16:9. There is also support for Dolby Digital Surround Sound and access to 500+ channels on the platform of Tata Sky. The STB also comes with a range of Tata Sky services included.

Dish TV – DishNXT HD

The DishNXT HD STB from Dish TV is available in the market for Rs 1,590. It comes with a lifetime warranty and Rs 2,000 worth coupons from Coupon Duniya. It allows users to watch their favourite content in HD format and supports stereophonic sound.

D2h – HD STB

The HD STB from D2h is priced at Rs 1,599. This STB offers users content in 5x better picture quality. Users can stream satellite TV content in 1080p resolution. It comes with a high-speed processor onboard and also comes with an HDMI cable so that it can be conveniently connected with the TVs at your home or office.

Sun Direct – HD STB

Sun Direct offers its HD STB for Rs 3,500. This price includes free installation, 1 year-warranty on Set-Top Box, and unlimited recording to the user. However, if the users want, they can also go for the ‘Entrustment Model’ and get the HD STB for Rs 1,501 only. But in this case, the user won’t have any right on the equipment and accessories.

It is evident that Airtel’s HD STB offering is the cheapest, followed by Tata Sky, then Dish TV, then D2h, and lastly, the most expensive HD STB is from Sun Direct.