Airtel Xstream Box now Just Costs Rs 1500, Should You Buy

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, is quite popular for its Direct-to-Home (DTH) business called Airtel Digital TV. The company has millions of DTH customers across the country. There's not much innovation in the DTH sector at a fast pace. The last time Airtel Digital TV introduced a very exciting product was the launch of Xstream Box. The Xstream Box is the Android Smart TV Box from Bharti Airtel. It allows users to stream OTT (over-the-top) content directly from their TVs. If you own an old TV and you want to convert it into a Smart TV, then this box from Airtel is the right option. The cost of an Xstream Box is currently Rs 1500. You don't need to pay anything more for the installation. Airtel says that the price also includes the installation charges.

But this is just the cost of the box. For a DTH pack and OTT subscriptions, you need to pay separately. Earlier, this box used to cost around Rs 2,499. This is one of the biggest price drops ever for the Xstream Box. But the question is, should you buy the box right now? Is it worth it?

Should You Buy Airtel Xstream Box?

Well, if you need to convert your old TV into a Smart TV and you like and trust the Airtel brand, then go for the Xstream Box. The Xstream Box is not necessary for users who have a Smart TV which gives them access to OTT platforms and Android apps already. These users can stream directly through their Smart TV without the need of a Smart Box. Of course, this only makes sense for the users who don't want a subscription to traditional DTH services. If you want both the Smart TV experience and the access to traditional DTH channel packs, then go for the Airtel Xstream Box.