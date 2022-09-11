Airtel Xstream Box now Just Costs Rs 1500, Should You Buy

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

If you need to convert your old TV into a Smart TV and you like and trust the Airtel brand, then go for the Xstream Box. The Xstream Box is not necessary for users who have a Smart TV which gives them access to OTT platforms and Android apps already.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, is quite popular for its Direct-to-Home (DTH) business called Airtel Digital TV.
  • The Xstream Box is the Android Smart TV Box from Bharti Airtel.
  • For a DTH pack and OTT subscriptions, you need to pay separately.

Follow Us

Airtel Xstream Box

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, is quite popular for its Direct-to-Home (DTH) business called Airtel Digital TV. The company has millions of DTH customers across the country. There's not much innovation in the DTH sector at a fast pace. The last time Airtel Digital TV introduced a very exciting product was the launch of Xstream Box. The Xstream Box is the Android Smart TV Box from Bharti Airtel. It allows users to stream OTT (over-the-top) content directly from their TVs. If you own an old TV and you want to convert it into a Smart TV, then this box from Airtel is the right option. The cost of an Xstream Box is currently Rs 1500. You don't need to pay anything more for the installation. Airtel says that the price also includes the installation charges.

But this is just the cost of the box. For a DTH pack and OTT subscriptions, you need to pay separately. Earlier, this box used to cost around Rs 2,499. This is one of the biggest price drops ever for the Xstream Box. But the question is, should you buy the box right now? Is it worth it?

Should You Buy Airtel Xstream Box?

Well, if you need to convert your old TV into a Smart TV and you like and trust the Airtel brand, then go for the Xstream Box. The Xstream Box is not necessary for users who have a Smart TV which gives them access to OTT platforms and Android apps already. These users can stream directly through their Smart TV without the need of a Smart Box. Of course, this only makes sense for the users who don't want a subscription to traditional DTH services. If you want both the Smart TV experience and the access to traditional DTH channel packs, then go for the Airtel Xstream Box.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

5 Amazing Features of Airtel Thanks App
5 Amazing Features of Airtel Thanks App
Airtel Thanks app is the one-stop app for your online recharges, bill payments, BHIM UPI transactions, mobile banking, data storage, content streaming & so much more. Check the 5 amazing features.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
What is Vodafone Idea’s New Multiplayer Gaming all About
What is Vodafone Idea’s New Multiplayer Gaming all About
By playing games on Vi Games, users will be able to collect coins which they can use later for playing more games or for participating in big tournaments.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments