Apple to Soon Launch new iPads, VR Headset and Macs

After releasing the new iPhone 14 series and Watch Series 8 this year, Apple has not finished its product line. It is set to introduce more items next month, including new iPads and Macs. The tech firm had stated that it would finish converting all Macs to use Apple Silicon by the end of this year. According to AppleInsider, Apple held events in October of 2020 and 2021, and this year is expected to be no different.

Information About the Upcoming New Launches from Apple

The upcoming 10th iteration of the iPad, powered by the A14 CPU, will have a brand-new flat design that resembles that of the iPad Pro. A vertical rear camera lens resembling that of the iPhone X has been depicted in social media renderings. According to the article, "The flat sides may suggest compatibility with the Apple Pencil 2, which magnetically clamps onto the side of certain iPad models to charge.”

In order to improve upon the M1 chip in the existing models, the Apple iPad Pro is anticipated to have an M2 chip. Additionally, the iPad Pro may have wireless charging through MagSafe and tiny LED illumination for the 11-inch model.

A new MacBook Pro with 5-nanometer processors is most likely to be unveiled by Apple. The 14-inch and 16-inch models will reportedly contain these chips, which are most likely the M2 Pro and M2 Max ones. Another potential for launch in the fall of 2022 is the Mac mini.

Rumour has it that a new iMac and iMac Pro are also on the way, but not this year. The first mixed-reality headset from Apple is another item that could be on display.

iPhone 14 Specifications

To recall, the iPhone 14 was introduced on September 7, 2022. The phone has a 6.1-inch touchscreen. Hexa-core Apple A15 Bionic CPU powers the iPhone 14. Both proprietary fast charging and wireless charging are supported by the iPhone 14. The iPhone 14 has Wi-Fi 802.11 axe, GPS, Bluetooth v5.30, and Lightning as connectivity options. The phone has a proximity sensor, gyroscope, barometer, accelerometer, and ambient light sensor.