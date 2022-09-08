Apple Discontinues iPhone 11, but Flipkart Still Offering it for this Price

Reported by Palak Sharma 0

The price of the base 64GB variant at the time this article was written was Rs 41,999. For Rs 54,900, there is also a 128GB variant available.

Highlights

  • The official Apple website no longer offers the iPhone 11 for purchase.
  • Some iOS updates are still available for the device
  • Last night, Apple unveiled new iPhone 14 variants.

Follow Us

iPhone 11

On its official website, Apple no longer offers the older iPhone 11. This suggests that the product has been formally retired by the manufacturer following the Far Out event last night, which saw the introduction of the iPhone 14 series. It was released in 2019; therefore, a few more years of iOS updates are still available. Even though Apple has taken the iPhone 11 out of its physical shops, you can still buy it on Flipkart while supplies last. The price of the base 64GB variant at the time this article was written was Rs 41,999. There is no 256GB storage option; however, the 128GB option is available for Rs 54,900. The iPhone 11 is available in a variety of colours, including Red, Black, White, Green, Purple, and Yellow. The phone has a dual camera setup on the back and an averagely powerful A13 Bionic CPU.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 13

In the future weeks and months, its price will probably decrease even more. Given that the new iPhone 14 series continues to be quite pricey, many customers will undoubtedly be tempted to choose a more cheap iPhone. However, the important query still stands: Should you purchase an iPhone 11 in 2022, especially after Apple has introduced three new iPhone generations? For a variety of reasons, we would advise you to exceed your financial limits and purchase an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. First of all, newer iPhones will receive more iOS updates over time. The iPhone 12 and 13 both support 5G, which will soon be made available in India. Therefore, even if you decide against choosing speedier connectivity just now, your phone will at least be 5G ready. Another distinction is that more recent iPhones have better displays, updated designs, and stronger batteries.

Additionally, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 have substantially improved camera performance. Naturally, the iPhone 13 has greater functionality, at least in terms of video. Additionally, substantially quicker charging is supported. But nowadays, no iPhone comes with a charging brick.

Reported By

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

What is Vodafone Idea’s New Multiplayer Gaming all About
What is Vodafone Idea’s New Multiplayer Gaming all About
By playing games on Vi Games, users will be able to collect coins which they can use later for playing more games or for participating in big tournaments.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Jio Completes 6 Years, What the Telco Plans to do Next
Jio Completes 6 Years, What the Telco Plans to do Next
Jio has committed over Rs 2 lakh crore for launching PAN-India 5G in several phases spread over 18 months. Jio's 5G network would be the biggest in the world.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments