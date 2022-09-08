Apple Discontinues iPhone 11, but Flipkart Still Offering it for this Price

On its official website, Apple no longer offers the older iPhone 11. This suggests that the product has been formally retired by the manufacturer following the Far Out event last night, which saw the introduction of the iPhone 14 series. It was released in 2019; therefore, a few more years of iOS updates are still available. Even though Apple has taken the iPhone 11 out of its physical shops, you can still buy it on Flipkart while supplies last. The price of the base 64GB variant at the time this article was written was Rs 41,999. There is no 256GB storage option; however, the 128GB option is available for Rs 54,900. The iPhone 11 is available in a variety of colours, including Red, Black, White, Green, Purple, and Yellow. The phone has a dual camera setup on the back and an averagely powerful A13 Bionic CPU.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 13

In the future weeks and months, its price will probably decrease even more. Given that the new iPhone 14 series continues to be quite pricey, many customers will undoubtedly be tempted to choose a more cheap iPhone. However, the important query still stands: Should you purchase an iPhone 11 in 2022, especially after Apple has introduced three new iPhone generations? For a variety of reasons, we would advise you to exceed your financial limits and purchase an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. First of all, newer iPhones will receive more iOS updates over time. The iPhone 12 and 13 both support 5G, which will soon be made available in India. Therefore, even if you decide against choosing speedier connectivity just now, your phone will at least be 5G ready. Another distinction is that more recent iPhones have better displays, updated designs, and stronger batteries.

Additionally, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 have substantially improved camera performance. Naturally, the iPhone 13 has greater functionality, at least in terms of video. Additionally, substantially quicker charging is supported. But nowadays, no iPhone comes with a charging brick.