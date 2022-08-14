iPhone 12 Now Available Under Rs 50,000

Want to join the Apple community but don't want to shell out a lot of cash? If your spending limit is less than Rs 50,000, you should look into the iPhone 12's bargain on Croma. This is so that the iPhone 12 64GB can be purchased for less than Rs 50,000. Included in the package are bank offers from HDFC. Just one month remains until the release of the iPhone 14, so retailers are scrambling to provide discounts on the older models. Therefore, for those who don't want to shell out a fortune for an iPhone 14, now is an excellent time to buy.

On Croma, the iPhone 12 64GB is priced at Rs 52,990. However, you will receive a discount of Rs 3000 if you use an HDFC Bank card. This reduces the cost to Rs 49,900. The promotion is presently live on Croma's online store. It is unknown if Croma has comparable deals at its brick-and-mortar location. Currently, the iPhone 12 is offered for about Rs 58,000 on Amazon and Flipkart; thus, it is advisable to choose the Croma deal.

iPhone 12 Specifications

The A14 Bionic Chip with Next-Generation Neural Engine Processor powers the iPhone 12. A 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display is included. A 12MP TrueDepth Front Camera with Night Mode and 4K Dolby Vision HDR Recording is located on the front. The ceramic shield covering on the iPhone 12 provides protection. If you're trying to decide between the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13, you should know that there aren't many design differences between the two. The camera sensors on the iPhone 12 camera island are arranged vertically, but those on the iPhone 13, which has an identical design, are arranged diagonally.