iPhone 13 Available at a Very Attractive Price for Amazon Prime Members

In India, the iPhone 13 series is available at a very attractive price for Amazon Prime members right now. Launched at Rs 79,900, it is available at Rs 68,900 now. It is a massive discount of Rs 11,000, but then, almost a year has passed since the launch of the iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 14 series is expected to go live next month. Anyway, the iPhone 13 series has two non-Pro models, the vanilla iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini. Both the devices are at discounted prices, but the iPhone 13 mini's base variant with 128GB storage is not available. So you will have no other option but to go for the iPhone 13's 128GB variant or the iPhone 13 mini's 256GB variant.

There are EMI options available as well. Note that if you are not an Amazon Prime customer, you won't be able to get this iPhone 13 deal right now. The iPhone 13 is unlocked for all Indian telecom carriers and is available in six different colours.

The iPhone 13 mini is available at Rs 73,999 for the 256GB variant. This variant was originally priced at Rs 79,900. This could be a great option for iPhone lovers who want to go for a slightly higher internal storage model. If you are purchasing an iPhone for the first time, you will have to get a charger separately. Apple doesn't bundle the iPhone charger inside the box anymore. The charger could be purchased online or offline.

iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max are also available at discounts on Amazon. The iPhone 13 Pro is available at Rs 1,04,900 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max is available at Rs 1,15,900. Both these devices have received a major discount of more than Rs 10,000. With the arrival of the iPhone 14 series, the price of the iPhone 13 series will drop down further and would most likely be where the iPhone 12 series is currently placed.