Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Battery and Chip Details Leaked

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series, which is anticipated to go on sale in the first quarter of 2023, is now the focus of leaksters. Recent rumours have made some crucial revelations regarding the S23 Ultra's cameras. Now there is some more information that has been leaked for Samsung Galaxy S23. Its chipset and battery size have now been disclosed by trustworthy tipper Ice Universe. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 CPU, which is anticipated to debut in November of this year. One Cortex-X3, two Cortex-A720, two Cortex-A710, three Cortex-A510, and an Adreno 740 GPU are anticipated to be included in the 4nm chipset. TSMC is going to produce the SoC.

The informant made no mention of the Galaxy S23 Ultra's potential Exynos configuration. The Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chip will reportedly be utilised in the whole Galaxy S23 portfolio that will be made available globally, according to a prior rumour. The battery capacity for the Galaxy S22 Ultra is 5,000mAh. The device's successor would also include a 5,000mAh battery. The battery size is the same, but the device may last longer than its predecessor because it will include a more advanced and energy-efficient chip. It is unknown if the smartphone will support a 45W charging solution or one that is faster.

The 40MP front camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra will allow auto-focusing, according to earlier claims. A 200MP Samsung HP2 main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 10MP periscope zoom lens with a 10MP resolution would be included in the rear camera configuration. The S23 Ultra's other specifications have not yet been verified. Other S-series devices, including the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus, will also be released in Q1 2023. Are you excited to see the Galaxy S23 series?