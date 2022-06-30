Samsung Galaxy S23 Camera Leaks are Here

Samsung Galaxy S22 series has been a huge success for the South Korean tech giant. It has been six months since the time Samsung first unveiled the Galaxy S22 series to fans globally. In another six months, it will be time for the S23 series to launch. The camera leaks of the device have already come. A render of the Galaxy S23 Ultra has also come by Technizo Concept. If the actual device will be anything like the leaked render, the Galaxy S23 series will have one of the most stylish smartphones on the market. For now, let’s focus on the camera leak that has come of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Camera Leaks

Going by the rumours, Samsung is unlikely to upgrade the telephoto sensor on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+. According to a report from the Galaxy Club, the Galaxy S23 series is also expected to make use of the same 10MP telephoto sensor which is found in the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ devices.

This might be to push more camera lovers to buy the Galaxy S23 Ultra. But there’s no confirmation for what Galaxy S23 Ultra will hold either. It would be disappointing if Samsung doesn’t make big camera upgrades in the next flagships.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is known for the powerhouse it is in the camera and performance department. Just like every year, fans would expect big upgrades in the camera over the Galaxy S22 series.

While there will definitely be some upgrades, going by the report from Galaxy Club, the telephoto sensor on the non-Ultra models isn’t going to be upgraded. Samsung will of course say nothing about this right now. The exact date or the time frame for the launch of the Galaxy S23 series is not clear right now. But it should be done in early 2023, around January or February, like every year.