Samsung Galaxy S22 Series is Getting New Update for Camera Improvement

Samsung Galaxy S22 series, the flagship smartphone series from Samsung for 2022, is reportedly getting a new update that will focus on improving the camera performance of the devices. All the devices in the Galaxy S22 series, including Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, are getting this update. According to an AndroidAuthority report, the update carries the firmware version S90*NKSU1AVF1 and is 1.7GB in size. It has already been rolled out for a few markets earlier this month. Since it is rolled out in a staged manner, a few devices will get it earlier than the others. Here is what the update will include.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Update Details

In Samsung’s community forum, the update details revolving around camera enhancements were revealed. The update will provide the camera system with nature sharpness and improved contrast expression when taking pictures.

The AWB algo has been improved so that the original white colour can be better expressed when shooting a puppy. The one time stopping during single take shooting has been corrected. Further, with this update, the memory for video recording has been optimised. The performance of portrait mode and camera overall camera has been optimised.

Since the update is already rolling out, if you have a Galaxy S22 series device, you can manually check for it by going to the Settings option and then Software Updates to check if you have received it. If you haven’t, worry not. As mentioned above, it is a staged rollout, and the company will give it to each device on a different timeline.

The Galaxy S22 series has been a hit for Samsung, and the device was the highest selling smartphone in India in the category of smartphones priced above Rs 1,00,000 in April. The powerful cameras and the S-Pen integration has made the device stand out in the market and are loved so much by the users.