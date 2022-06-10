Bharti Airtel Most Affordable Year Long Validity Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel offers three prepaid plans with a year-long validity. If you are looking for a prepaid plan from Airtel at the most affordable price but with 365 days of validity, you can go for the Rs 1799 prepaid plan. Amongst the three year-long validity plans, this one is the most affordable one. Airtel users don’t get any plans with 1.5GB daily data and year-long validity which is a bummer. The Rs 1799 is not suitable for people who want to consume a lot of data. But this plan can be a good one for users who aren’t into data much but consume voice calling a lot. Let’s take a look at the benefits of this plan in detail.

Bharti Airtel Rs 1799 Prepaid Plan Details

The Rs 1799 Bharti Airtel prepaid plan offers users 24GB of total data for the entire validity (365 days). If you consume the first 24GB of data, there will be no more free data. Airtel says that it will charge users 50 paise per MB after the 24GB data is over. However, you can still go for the 4G data vouchers whenever you need data.

Apart from this, users get truly unlimited voice calling for the entire validity. Airtel offers 3600 SMS in total with this plan, which is decent enough. There are Airtel Thanks benefits as well which include Apollo 24|7 Circle subscription for three months, Rs 100 cash on FASTag, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

This can be a good prepaid plan for old people who aren’t consuming a lot of data but need their phone for basic use such as WhatsApp and voice calling. This is also a good plan to keep your Airtel secondary SIM active (if you can afford it) as you won’t have to worry about recharging it again and again. Before the tariff hikes kick in, this plan can be a life saver for Airtel SIM owners who use it as a secondary option.