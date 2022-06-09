BSNL Prepaid Plan With 3GB of Daily Data for a Month

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering users a prepaid plan with 3GB of daily data for an entire month. This would be a solid option for a user who wants to consume a lot of data every day without being worried about running out of high-speed data. It can also help with working from home (WFH). The only drawback is the missing 4G network, which shouldn’t be the case in a matter of a few months (if things go right). BSNL offers a pretty decent plan for heavy data users for one month with 3GB daily data; let’s take a look at the complete details of the plan.

BSNL Prepaid Plan for One Month With 3GB of Daily Data

The BSNL prepaid plan that we are talking about comes for Rs 299. This plan comes with a validity of complete 30 days, which is what many users are looking for in a short-term prepaid plan. Further, users get 3GB of daily data, meaning 90GB of high-speed data in total for the entire validity. After the fair usage policy (FUP) data is consumed, the internet speed for the users drops to 80 Kbps, which is decent.

Along with the data benefit, users also get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day for the entire validity, which is 30 days. This is an excellent prepaid plan compared to what the private telcos are offering for the same price.

What do Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Offer for the Same Price?

Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Bharti Airtel offer their Rs 299 prepaid plans with 1.5GB of daily data, which is half of what BSNL offers to the users. Moreover, the Rs 299 plan from the mentioned private telcos only comes with a validity of 28 days. While there are other additional benefits which BSNL doesn’t offer, it still keeps BSNL’s Rs 299 prepaid plan ahead of what the private telcos are offering.