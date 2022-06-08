BSNL Prepaid Plan for Streamers With Heavy Data Consumption

Bharat Sanchar Niga Limited (BSNL) right now offers the most affordable and unique prepaid plans to users in India. There is no 4G yet from BSNL, but even that will come by the end of the year to most places in the country. If you are a heavy data user who likes to stream content online, then you want a prepaid plan that can back up your hobby. BSNL has a perfect plan for you at a very affordable price compared to what you get with the private operators.

BSNL Prepaid Plan that We Are Talking About

We are talking about the Rs 599 prepaid plan from BSNL. Now, the chances are that you already know about this plan. It is a very popular one from the state-run telco, and there’s no other plan like this offered by the entire industry.

With the Rs 599 prepaid plan from BSNL, users get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 5GB of daily data. None of the private operators offers a prepaid plan with 5GB of daily data. The maximum you can get with any of the private operators is 3GB of daily data. Post the consumption of 5GB of data with this plan; the speed will drop to 80 Kbps.

But this is not all. If you are someone who likes to stay awake at night, then this plan is a super treat for you. BSNL offers unlimited data completely free between 12 AM, and 5 AM every night and data used during this period won’t affect the user’s FUP (fair-usage-policy) data limit for the day. Note that this plan carries a validity of 84 days. Users also get a free subscription to Zing, but there’s no major OTT (Over-the-top) benefit bundled with this plan. Regardless, with 4G mobile networks, plans such as this will become so much more powerful and give BSNL an edge over its private competitors, who will be busy rolling out 5G.