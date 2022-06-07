Samsung to Release One UI 4.1.1 Update for its Galaxy Devices

Continuous OS upgrades are what a customer wants. The South Korean brand Samsung has been one of the top OEMs in recent years when it comes to delivering Android and security upgrades to its phones on schedule. From 2019 onwards, the company promised to provide four years of Android security upgrades to select devices it has launched. Samsung has updated a number of its phones in the Galaxy S, Galaxy M, and Galaxy A series to One UI 4 based on Android 12 during the last few months.

The company began rolling out one UI 4.1 software for the Galaxy S22 series in early 2022. Since then, Samsung has started rolling out the update to all of its Galaxy handsets. There are rumours that the One UI 4.1.1 is expected to release later this year. Let’s learn more about this upcoming software update which will be released later this year.

One UI 4.1.1 is Expected to be Released Later This Year

A GoodLock moderator on the Samsung Community site in South Korea tipped about the upcoming software version. The moderator was responding to an inquiry from a user having trouble with the Wonderland module. The moderator responded to this by saying, “The error reported by the customers requires a lot of platform level code correction and is reflected on One UI 4.1.1 version.” He also said that customers would have to wait for version 4.1.1 to arrive, but once it does, it should resolve the issues.

Samsung released a UI 3.1.1 upgrade for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphones last year and eventually expanded it out to Samsung Galaxy tablets. According to the tipster, the One UI 4.1.1 upgrade will be released alongside the next-generation foldable smartphone, which is expected to be launched in August of this year. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 are scheduled to be unveiled at Samsung’s Unpacked event in August, along with the Galaxy Watch 5 series.

On top of the existing One UI 4.1 for foldable and large-screen devices, we anticipate seeing a few new features with One UI 4.1.1. Based on the past track record, version 4.1.1 will be based on Android 12, and One UI 5.0 will most likely be based on Android 13.