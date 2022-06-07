Samsung Galaxy F23 5G One of the Best Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 in India

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is an affordable smartphone under Rs 20,000 meant for users looking for a budget option with 5G connectivity support in India. It hasn’t been long since the device launched in India. Samsung last month announced that the smartphone would be available in a new colour option – Copper Blush. You can take a look at the image above to see what the device’s new colour variant looks like. It definitely gives a fresh look to the smartphone. Samsung had originally launched the Galaxy F23 5G in two colours – Aqua Blue and Forest Green. Let’s take a look at the price and specifications of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Price and Specifications in India

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is currently selling for Rs 15,999 (4GB+128GB) and Rs 16,999 (6GB+128GB). The only new thing about the device right now is its new colour option. You can get the device directly from Samsung India’s website or through Flipkart if you want to order online. The device is also available in Samsung’s offline retail stores and channels.

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC and comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display. There’s a 5000mAh battery inside and a triple-camera setup at the rear (50MP + 8MP + 2MP), and an 8MP sensor at the front for selfies.

The RAM is expandable up to 12GB with the 6GB RAM variant. The Galaxy F23 5G is one of the best 5G devices under Rs 20,000. Gamers won’t need to worry about RAM on this device, and it is a dual-SIM smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is available with EMI options as well, starting at just Rs 590 per month. The new colour option has been available on Flipkart as well as other retail channels of Samsung (both online and offline).