Hathway Home Broadband Plan is Offering 200 Mbps Speed and Unlimited Data

Hathway offers broadband services to people in select cities of the country. There are multiple plans starting with 15 Mbps speed which goes up to 200 Mbps that users can choose from. The only drawback of purchasing a Hathway Broadband plan is that you won’t get any over-the-top (OTT) benefit with it. Regardless, we are going to take a look at the Hathway Home Broadband plan which comes with 200 Mbps speed and gives users unlimited data. Let’s see which plan is it.

Hathway Broadband Plan With 200 Mbps Speed Which Offers Unlimited Data

Note that the plan we are going to talk about here is for users living in Mumbai. For Rs 2,997, users will get a 200 Mbps speed plan from Hathway for three months. The taxes and installation charges will be applied during billing. While the company says that it offers unlimited data, all of it is not in high-speed. There’s a certain FUP (fair-usage-policy) limit applicable that has not been mentioned on the website. But post reaching the FUP limit, the speed of the plan would drop to 5 Mbps. The installation is completely free on this plan.

Hathway will also offer users a free modem/router when they purchase this plan. There is no plan that is available on a monthly basis. Users can either take it for three months, six months, or twelve months.

For six months, users will have to pay Rs 5,994 and for twelve months, users will have to pay Rs 11,988. With the other internet service providers (ISPs) such as Airtel Xstream Fiber and JioFiber, users get much better benefits for around the same price.

Hathway has still unfortunately not caught up with the trend to offer OTT benefits with its high-end broadband plans. It is unlikely that the company will be able to compete with the likes of JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber.