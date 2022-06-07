Reliance Jio Is Trying to Reach Deepest Corners of India With 4G

Reliance Jio, the largest-telecom operator in India, is trying to reach the deepest corners of India with its 4G network. According to Opensignal, Jio’s 4G network availability and coverage is the best amongst all the telcos in India. Now, Jio has introduced 4G network services in Spangmik village near Pangong lake in Ladakh. The telecom operator has become the first in India to provide 4G network services in the area.

For the unaware, Pangong Lake is one of the most popular tourist locations in Ladakh and thousands of tourists visit the area every year from India and other parts of the world. Jio’s mobile tower in the area was inaugurated by Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Honourable Member of Parliament.

People living in the area will be very happy as they will finally be able to get 4G network service from one of the leading telecom operators in the country. It will boost tourist confidence in visiting Pangong Lake and Spangmik Village, which will result in better prospects for trade in the future.

Reliance Jio Trying to Cover Ladakh Aggressively

Reliance Jio has been continuously trying to expand its 4G networks in Ladakh. The telco’s employees have overcome hard terrain and harsh weather conditions to ensure that connectivity reaches every part of the region.

In May 2022, Jio also launched 4G network services in places such as Kanji, Urbis & Hanupatta villages in the Khalsi block and Chunglungkha village in the Diskit Block. In Leh, Reliance Jio is also providing JioFiber services to users.

This will ensure that Jio users touring Ladakh would get a strong network connection to keep in touch with their loved ones. The telco had also recently started offering 4G network services in Kedarnath, which would make the life of pilgrims very easy. Lately, Jio has been focusing on areas where the other private telcos aren’t simply because of profitability concerns.