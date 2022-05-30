Reliance Jio’s 4G Network Will Now be Available in Kedarnath

Reliance Jio, India’s number one telecom operator, will be offering 4G network services in Kedarnath. There are hundreds of thousands of people who embark on the Kedarnath trek journey every year. A lack of proper mobile network connectivity was trouble was users engaging in the trek. But with Jio’s 4G network service, trekkers would be getting seamless mobile network connectivity.

The network service will be available between the Kedarnath Shrine and Gaurikund. According to a PTI report, the service was inaugurated by Ajendra Ajay, Chairman of Badrinath-Kedarnath Mandir Samiti.

Jio to Offer Superior Network Services to Devotees

Reliance Jio said that pilgrims on the Char Dham Yatra would get superior network services from Jio. Users will be able to make seamless voice calls

and video calls to stay connected with their loved ones.

Jio has installed a full capacity tower at Sonprayag, one of the key halt locations in the Kedarnath trek route. Further, the telco aims to install five more towers on the route between Gaurikund and the Kedarnath Shrine.

This will give Jio a competitive advantage over Airtel and Vi (Vodafone Idea). The pilgrims on their way to Kedarnath would want to have a Jio SIM inside their phones for superior network connectivity.

Jio also offers the most affordable plans among the private operators in the country. The company had recently brought new prepaid plans with three months of Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Users can be flexible with their demands and get prepaid plans according to their needs. There are data-heavy plans, data-only plans, talktime plans, OTT (over-the-top) plans and more.

Jio’s 4G availability and network consistency have been rated the best in India by Opensignal. According to the TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) report, Jio’s 4G networks were the fastest in April 2022 when the download speeds were concerned. All of these factors make Jio a top choice for people travelling for the Kedarnath trek.