Airtel New Affordable Broadband Plans to Bundle 17 OTTs Including Netflix and 350+ TV Channels

Bharti Airtel has brought three new broadband plans for users. These new plans come bundled with 17 OTT (over-the-top) subscriptions and a DTH (Direct-to-Home) connection. Moreover, users get Airtel Black Priority Care with a dedicated relationship manager with these plans. The three new plans launched right now cost Rs 1599/month, Rs 1099/month, and Rs 699/month.

Vir Inder Nath, CEO – Homes, Bharti Airtel had this to say: “Our new plans are built for India’s emerging entertainment needs. Through these bundle offers we plan to offer our discerning customers great value, and convenience and unlock a multi-faceted digital experience.”

Let’s take a detailed look at these plans below.

Bharti Airtel Rs 1599 Broadband Plan

Airtel’s Rs 1599 broadband plan will come with 300 Mbps speed and offer 3.3TB of monthly FUP (fair-usage-policy) data. In addition to this, users will get access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar along with Airtel Xstream Premium single login for 14 OTTs including SonyLIV, ErosNow, Lionsgate Play, Hoichoi, ManoramaMax, Shemaroo, Ultra, HungamaPlay, EPICon, DivoTV, Klikk, Nammaflix, Dollywood and Shorts TV.

Upon one time payment of Rs 2000 for the Airtel 4K Xstream Box, users will get access to TV channels worth 350+ TV channels. With this particular STB (Set-Top Box), users will be able to watch linear as well as OTT content.

Bharti Airtel Rs 1099 Broadband Plan

Airtel’s Rs 1099 broadband plan will offer users 200 Mbps of speed with 3.3TB monthly FUP data. The OTT subscriptions included with this plan are identical to what the Rs 1599 plan offers (except for Netflix, so this plan will offer 16 OTT subscriptions.)

The Airtel Xstream Box Offer with 350+ TV channels worth of TV channels subscription is also offered with this plan.

Bharti Airtel Rs 699 Broadband Plan

The Rs 699 per month broadband plan from Bharti Airtel will offer users 40 Mbps of speed. But with this, users will get subscriptions to 15 OTT platforms and 3.3TB monthly data. With this plan, the OTT subscription of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video will be removed. The hybrid TV offer is also applicable to this plan. These plans can be directly purchased from the company’s website.