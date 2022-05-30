Reliance Jio is now offering consumers ‘Jio Game Controller’, a wireless gaming remote. It looks just like remotes you get with gaming consoles. The Jio Game Controller is compatible with a range of devices, including Android tablets, Android TV, Android and Jio STB (Set-Top Box). The company recommends using it with the Jio STB for the best experience. Let’s take a look at the specifications and price of the Jio Game Controller.

Reliance Jio’s Jio Game Controller Specifications

Reliance Jio’s ‘Jio Game Controller’ has a small USB Type B port for charging. The dimensions of the product are – 153 x 58 x 110mm. It is available in Matte Black colour and weighs 200 grams. The remote supports Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity and has 20 buttons + 2 sticks.

The company said that the Jio Game Controller has an 8-hour long battery life with support for haptic control. Jio Game Controller also supports low latency gaming, which is a crucial aspect of any user’s gaming experience.

There are two vibration feedback motors installed in the product, two pressure-point triggers, and an eight-direction arrow button. Below is an image for the best understanding of the remote’s buttons and their layout.

Jio Game Controller Price in India

Reliance Jio’s ‘Jio Game Controller’ is available in India for Rs 3,499 (inclusive of taxes). Jio is also offering the remote with EMI options starting at Rs 164.71 only. There are no other colour options available except for Matte Black. Jio says that standard shipping and delivery time is 3 to 5 business days. The product is now available for users to purchase from the official website of Reliance Jio.

If you have a Jio Set-Top Box (STB) at your home, you can definitely try out this remote for gaming directly on the big screen of your TV. Note that this remote is not made for gaming consoles, so don’t purchase it as an additional remote for your Play Station or Xbox.