Nokia Introduces New Range of Smart TVs – 4K Resolution, Android TV 11 OS and More

The popular consumer electronics manufacturer Nokia has announced a new range of Smart TVs in India. These newly launched Smart TVs from Nokia are a part of its 2022 Smart TV portfolio and include five different TVs varying from a 32-inch HD model to a 55-inch 4K Smart TV. Lets’ take a look at the details of the latest products that Nokia is offering for its consumers.

Specifications and Features

Talking about the most premium models being offered by the company, Nokia is offering three different models with 4K resolution. These screen sizes with 4K resolution include 43-inches, 50-inches and 55 inches. All three models come with 3840×2160 resolution and the display offers a 60Hz refresh rate. These Smart TV also come featuring support for MEMC tech. In addition to these, the new Smart TVs also offer support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision. Powering these three Smart TVs is a quad-core SoC which has been coupled with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

On the other hand, the company has also launched two standard models with 32-inches and 40-inches screen sizes. These two newly launched standard Smart TV models from Nokia offer 1366×768 pixel resolution that is Full HD. The display of these models can offer up to 270nits of brightness along with support for local contrast.

Just like the premium models, the standard models are also powered by a quad-core SoC, however, in this case, it is coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. All the mentioned models of the Smart TVs from Nokia come with Android TV 11 OS along with 24W speakers with Dolby Audio. The devices also offer dual-band Wi-Fi support and the remote has keys to directly navigate into popular OTT platforms.

Price Details

As far as the pricing of the devices is considered, the 32-inch model of Nokia TV 2022 has been priced at Rs 14,999 whereas the other standard model with a 40-inch screen size costs Rs 21,990. The premium models on the other hand, have been priced at Rs 27,999 for the 43-inch variant, Rs 33,990 for the 50-inch variant and Rs 38,999 for the 55-inch variant. All the models are available for purchase via Flipkart.