Vivo Y21, Vivo Y21e Get a Price Cut in India

Two budget Vivo smartphones including the Vivo Y21 and the Vivo Y21e have received a price cut in India. Both the devices were launched in August last year. It has been quite some time and there are already new Y21 series devices available in India which include Vivo Y21T and more. According to Mahesh Telecom, the price of the device both the smartphones has been reduced by Rs 500. Let’s check out their new price right away.

Vivo Y21 and Vivo Y21e New Price in India

As mentioned above, both smartphones have received a price cut of Rs 500. The Vivo Y21 was earlier selling for Rs 13,990 with 4GB+64GB which is the base variant. Now, after the price cut, the new price for the same variant has become Rs 13,490.

In the same way, Vivo Y21e, which started for Rs 12,990 for the 3GB+64GB variant, will now be available for Rs 12,490. The website of Vivo and the e-commerce platforms are still reflecting the old price. However, that might change soon. Note that the revised price of Vivo Y21e is reflecting on Flipkart.

Vivo Y21 and Vivo Y21e Specifications in India

The Vivo Y21 comes with a big 6.51-inch HD+ display along with a waterdrop notch. On the rear, there’s a 13MP main camera along with a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there’s an 8MP sensor at the front. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It comes with FunTouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11 out of the box. For additional security, there’s a fingerprint scanner mounted on the side.

The Vivo Y21e is almost the same as the Vivo Y21. The only difference is that the Vivo Y21e features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. Both the devices are available in Diamond Glow and Midnight Blue colours.