Airtel Base 1GB Daily Data Plan Pretty Expensive Compared to Jio’s Same Plan

Both Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio offer a 1GB daily data prepaid plan to the consumers. These plans are meant for people who don’t have heavy data usage. Further, to ensure that the telcos are earning enough out of their customers, they don’t offer their 1GB daily data plans for the long or medium term. Users can only get these plans for the short term. Airtel and Jio are considered the top two telecom operators in India when it comes to network experience. Thus, we are taking their base 1GB daily data plans and comparing what they offer to the consumers.

Airtel Base 1GB Daily Data Plan

Bharti Airtel’s base 1GB daily data plan comes for Rs 209. This plan carries a validity of 21 days, and users get a total of 21GB of data with this plan. There is unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day included as well.

Users also get the Airtel Thanks benefits. These benefits include Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition free trial for one month, Free Hellotunes and Wynk Music for free. Now let’s check out the plan offered by Reliance Jio here.

Reliance Jio Base 1GB Daily Data Plan

Reliance Jio offers its base 1GB daily data plan for Rs 149. This plan comes with a total validity of 20 days meaning users get a total of 20GB of data. Further, there is unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day included. Users get access to a suite of Jio applications which include JioCinema, JioTV, JioCloud, and JioSecurity.

Post the consumption of data; the speed drops to 64 Kbps with both the plans. Both the plans are almost similar.

With Airtel’s plan, the user is getting 1GB of data at the cost of Rs 9.95, while with Jio’s plan, users get 1GB of data for Rs 7.45. Jio’s plan is considerably cheaper if considered that the user is continuously purchasing this plan for the long run.