OnePlus has been launching new Nord smartphones pretty fast in India. There are some Nord devices which are selling exclusively in the US and the European markets. The company is also expected to be launching the OnePlus Nord 2T very soon as it has been found listed on the NBTC website. However, according to a new update, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G is also in line to launch in India.

A famous tipster who goes by the name Mukul Sharma tweeted that he spotted the OnePlus Nord 3 5G on the company’s official website for India. Verifying it independently, TelecomTalk didn’t see the device spotted. However, OnePlus could be testing it and have removed it for the time being.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G Might Come With MediaTek Dimensity 8100

It will be interesting to see the specifications of the OnePlus Nord 3 5G and the OnePlus Nord 2T and just how far the launch of these devices take place from each other. OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, while the OnePlus Nord 3 5G might be powered by the MediaTek 8100 SoC.

It is worth noting that the OnePlus 10R 5G also comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC, which has especially been designed for OnePlus devices. According to a Gizmochina report, the OnePlus Nord 3 5G is expected to come with the Sony IMX766 50MP primary sensor at the rear and a 16MP selfie sensor at the front. At the rear, the device might also feature an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP third-sensor.

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is also expected to feature 150W fast charging. If so is actually the case, the differentiation between the OnePlus Nord 3 5G and OnePlus 10R 5G would become very less. However, none of the specifications mentioned here has been confirmed by the company yet so take everything here with a grain of salt.