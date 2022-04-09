MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC Officially Launched – TSMC’s 6nm, Octa-Core Setup and More

The Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer MediaTek has been looking to take the top spot when it comes to the flagship Android chipset market with its MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and Dimensity 9000 chipset. The recently introduced flagship smartphones such as Realme GT Neo 3 and Redmi K50 series came with the flagship chipset from MediaTek. However, the semiconductor company has no plans for stopping as it has introduced yet another flagship chipset called MediaTek Dimensity 1300. Let’s find out more.

Everything About MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC

MediaTek has officially announced the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset which will become part of the Dimensity lineup for Android devices in 2022. The newly launched chipset comes as a successor to the Dimensity 1200 chipset that was launched last year. Dimensity 1200 was a major success and now, the Dimensity 1300 will build upon its success as it comes with some tweaks and improvements.

When it comes to pricing, Dimensity 1300 falls in a price segment that is higher than that of Dimensity 800 and 900 chipsets, however, is lower than that of Dimensity 8100 and 9000 chipsets. The latest Dimensity 1300 chipset comes with an octa-core setup with 4 Cortex-A78 cores and 4 Cortex-A55 efficiency cores. The 4 Cortex-A78 cores include 1 Ultra A78 Core clocking up to 3GHz and 3 A78 Super Cores running up to 2.6GHz. The 4 Cortex-A55 can operate up to 2GHz.

The Dimensity 1300 runs on TSMC’s 6nm process and has support for 64-bit applications. The chipset has been paired with ARM Mali-G77 MC9 CPU which is the same as the previous iteration and will be powering the graphics onboard. The major upgrades that have been introduced with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC over the Dimensity 1200 Soc include an improved ISP over last year as it now supports up to 200MP sensors and hardware-accelerated AV1 decoding for faster 4K streaming. Moreover, by making the use of real-time 3-exposure fusion, the ISP will also provide much improved low-light shots.

Other features that come with Dimensity 1300 chipset include support for 16GB of 4266Mbps LPDDR4x RAM, UFS 3.1 support, support for 2520 x 1080 168Hz displays, and support for 5G on Dual SIMs. OnePlus Nord 2T and Redmi Note 12 series smartphones could be the first devices to come with the MediaTek Dimensity chipsets sometime in Q2 2022.