Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G Will Sport Dimensity 1200 Chipset

In terms of what the device has to offer, the Reno6 5G and Reno6 Pro 5G Chinese variants are quite different when it comes to the set of specifications and hardware, with the major differentiator being the chipset, as the China version makes use of a Dimensity 900 chip, whilst the Indian variant will be powered by the Dimensity 1200 processor.

    Oppo India on Friday confirmed that its upcoming Reno6 5G and Reno6 Pro 5G handsets would be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor when it does launch in India, which is set on July 14.

    For some additional context, the Oppo Reno6 series of devices were launched in the month of May in China, with Oppo finally bringing it to India, with some changes. Oppo will also be offering up to 12GB of RAM in India, with a peak of the device now on hand, owing to how the launch event page is now live.

    In a statement to the media, Oppo mentioned that the brand had chosen a processor based on the product’s specific needs as OPPO has always been committed to delivering unparalleled user experiences through uninterrupted performance.

    What Do We Know About The Reno6 Series

    When it comes to the other sorts of features, the Oppo Reno6 5G comes with a 6.43-inch  AMOLED panel that has a resolution of Full HD+with a 90Hz refresh rate panel.

    The screen is protected via Gorilla Glass 5. The device is just7.6 millimetres thick and weighs 182 grams. For optics, the Reno6 5G packs a 64MP primary camera, coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera. Towards the front, there is a 32MP selfie snapper within a punch-hole style cutout.

    There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 4300 mAh battery with 65W fast charging. In contrast, the Reno 6 Pro 5G offers a larger  6.55-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of Full HD+, coupled with support for a 90Hz refresh rate option and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

    For performance, the Reno6 Pro 5G is dependent on the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor which is an octa-core CPU paired with a Mali-G77 GPU. The Reno6 Pro 5G also has the exact same three cameras on the rear as the standard Reno6 5G with the only addition being a 2MP macro camera. The Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G makes use of a 4,500mAh battery that also comes with 65W fast charging out-of-the-box.

