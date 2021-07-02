One Airtel Plans Were Beta, Airtel Black a Step Above

If you are aware of the One Airtel plans that Bharti Airtel offers to customers, you might be wondering, what’s the real difference between One Airtel plans and Airtel Black plans launched today. Yes, there are similarities between the both, but Airtel Black is a step above One Airtel. During a virtual event, Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing and Brand Officer of Bharti Airtel said that One Airtel plans were a ‘beta’ for the company that has led to the announcement of ‘Airtel Black’.

Difference Between One Airtel and Airtel Black

First thing you should note that One Airtel plans were offered to the users living in select circles of the country only. But Airtel Black is available for everyone. Sharma said that Airtel got immense learnings and great feedback from the One Airtel customers which has helped the company in coming out with Airtel Black plans which is a step above One Airtel.

What truly makes Airtel Black better is the ‘premium’ customer service that users will get from the company. Airtel will deploy AI technology to help the users in communicating with the brand better. The company has promised to pick the calls of the users in 60 seconds or less.

The customers can avail all the services of the company including DTH, broadband, and postpaid mobile services under Airtel Black. One of the biggest things that Airtel Black offers to the customers and One Airtel didn’t is the convenience of creating a custom plan.

There are four set plans for customers who don’t want to think a lot under Airtel Black. But the company is also offering users the facility to create custom plans which can prove to be a game-changer for Bharti Airtel.

Now customers can create their own Airtel Black custom plans depending on their needs. It is interesting to see that Airtel is still offering One Airtel plans in the locations it used to. So for users who were waiting for One Airtel plans in their cities, they can now opt for Airtel Black instead and get a single bill for all the services they purchase from Bharti Airtel. If it will be a game-changer for Airtel or not, only time will tell.