According to the renders, the OnePlus Nord 2T has a unique rear design with a sandstone finish with a significantly huge camera module. It appears that the device has a black sandstone finish which might be a call back to the original OnePlus One and OnePlus 2 devices.

  • OnePlus Nord 2T has a unique rear design with a sandstone finish.
  • The smartphone is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset.
  • OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to be backed by a 4500mAh battery.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus had recently launched its OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone and last year it launched OnePlus Nord 2. It seems like OnePlus is not looking to stop any time soon when it comes to its Nord series as the brand is apparently working on a OnePlus Nord 2T device. The smartphone is currently under testing in India and a new report has revealed renders of the upcoming smartphone. Let’s take a look.

The report comes in from 91mobiles which has shared OnePlus Nord 2T design through a render provided by an industry source. According to the renders, the OnePlus Nord 2T has a unique rear design with a sandstone finish and a significantly huge camera module. It appears that the device has a black sandstone finish which might be a call back to the original OnePlus One and OnePlus 2 devices. The camera module at the back has a blue-colour matt finish with two circular rings placed in the module. There are two LED cutouts beside the camera rings as well.

OnePlus Nord 2T Expected Specs

Talking about the display specs of the device, OnePlus Nord 2T will come with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ (2400×1080) AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate which is identical to the specifications of its predecessor. In addition to this, the smartphone is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset under the hood. The previous iteration of the handset featured a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset.

Talking about the camera specifications of the device, OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to arrive with a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 50MP main camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The camera specs are somewhat identical to the OnePlus Nord 2; however, we might witness some changes in the sensor when the handset arrives. On the front, the device is expected to sport a 32MP camera that will likely be housed within a punch-hole cutout.

Moreover, OnePlus Nord 2T is speculated to arrive in two storage configurations. The device will be available with RAM of 6GB and 8GB while the onboard storage is expected to be 128GB and 256GB. The handset will operate on OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box. One of the noticeable upgrades over its predecessor is the battery specs of the device. OnePlus Nord 2T is expected to be backed by a 4500mAh battery chargeable via 80W SuperVOOC charging technology. This means that the OnePlus will offer a high-end charging technology with a mid-range smartphone.

