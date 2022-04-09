OnePlus Might be Planning to Introduce ‘Ace’ Series Smartphones Soon

Back in 2020, OnePlus introduced its affordable ‘Nord’ series smartphones. Now, according to rumours, the company might be planning another new smartphone series called ‘Ace’. Not just that, but even the launch might not be too far from here. According to a popular tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS), OnePlus might launch the OnePlus Ace lineup very soon and it won’t be a budget device but will offer users a powerful experience. Check out the expected specifications of the OnePlus Ace.

OnePlus Ace Specifications (Expected)

OnePlus Ace is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. While it is not the most powerful chip, it is still meant for high-end 5G smartphones. With the Ace lineup, the company will continue to focus on delivering high-speed charging and gaming. It is worth noting here that Oppo at a time had an ‘Ace’ series of smartphones. Oppo had introduced Oppo Ace and Oppo Ace 2 a few years back and then didn’t launch anything what that moniker after that.

The smartphone could be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. OnePlus Ace is expected to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The display panels are supplied by BOE, said the tipster.

In the camera department, the smartphone might feature a triple-camera setup at the rear with Sony IMX766 as the primary sensor. The other two sensors could be an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2MP sensor. For video calling and selfies, the smartphone might feature a 16MP sensor. Note that the OnePlus Ace could be the first smartphone to feature 150W fast charging.

The differentiation between OnePlus Ace and OnePlus 10 might be too hard for a customer as the OnePlus 10 is expected to feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and almost similar specifications as the OnePlus Ace. It will be interesting to see what really happens here.