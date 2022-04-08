OnePlus 10 Might Not Come With a Qualcomm Chipset

While the OnePlus 10 Pro is already out, there would be a lot of OnePlus fans waiting for the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10R to come out as well. These devices would be more in the affordable range but still deliver a flagship experience. According to a tipster Yogesh Brar, the OnePlus 10 might not feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 that powers the OnePlus 10 Pro. Instead, the OnePlus 10 Pro might come with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

This is interesting because with the OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus went with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chips for both the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9. Thus, this time the company might be trying to make more of a differentiation between the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10. Regardless, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC is a 5G capable chipset built for flagships as well.

OnePlus 10 Ultra to Come as Well

According to the tipster, OnePlus is also working on a new model called the OnePlus 10 Ultra. This would be the first time OnePlus would launch a device with the Ultra moniker. Xiaomi is already known for launching the Ultra model smartphones.

While it is easy to expect an even more powerful experience with the OnePlus 10 Ultra, what will really be different is unknown at the moment. The OnePlus 10 Ultra might feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Plus along with more RAM and a few additional features.

For now, the OnePlus 10 Pro is the fastest and most powerful flagship one can buy from OnePlus. Shifting to MediaTek chips for its flagships marks the beginning of a new era for OnePlus smartphones. Further, the OnePlus 10R might also feature a MediaTek chip.

OnePlus’s strategy for selling smartphones has taken a complete U-turn in India and across the globe. The company has been manufacturing great smartphones, but there are more and more models coming into the market, a kind of strategy that other Chinese tech companies have adopted.