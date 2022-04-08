Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Concept Renders Surfaces Providing Design and Specification Details

The South Korean tech giant Samsung recently launched its Samsung Galaxy M53 5G smartphone and just days ago introduced its Galaxy A53 5G handset. Seemingly, Samsung has no plan to stop as it is now prepping to launch a new smartphone in its A-series lineup that is going to have the moniker – Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. Before the company announces the launch of the device, concept renders of Galaxy A54 5G have been shared by LetsGoDigital giving us some intel on the design and looks of the device along with what specifications can be expected from the handset. Let’s take a look.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Design and Specification

Talking about the design part, based on the renders it seems that the smartphone will arrive with a display with curved edges and minimal bezels. It is also visible that the smartphone will have a punch-hole cut-out at the top centre in the front which will house the selfie camera. On the back, there is a rectangular camera module housing a quad-camera setup placed on the top left of the phone. Three lenses in the rear camera setup are placed vertically while the fourth sensor along with an LED flash is in a separate column.

Talking about the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G based on the concept renders, the quad-rear camera setup on the device could be headlined by a 64MP camera along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro shooter. The front of the device is most likely going to feature a 32MP selfie shooter.

As far as the display is considered, Galaxy A54 5G could come featuring a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ screen resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, however, screen size could be a bit smaller as this is just a speculation. The handset could be launched with two storage configurations – 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. The handset is expected to operate on the latest Android 12 operating system out-of-the-box with the Samsung One UI custom interface on top. The smartphone could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support.