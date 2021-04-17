Oppo A95 Launched With a 4,310Ah Battery and Quad-Camera Setup

Oppo has expanded its smartphone lineup with the launch of its Oppo A94 5G phone in the European market. The smartphone is said to be the rebranded version of the Oppo Reno 5Z 5G which was launched in Singapore last week. The highlighted features of the handset are MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, quad-camera setup, punch-hole cutout design, and a lot more. Let’s have a closer look at the price, specifications, and features of the newly launched Oppo A94 5G smartphone.

Oppo A94 5G Specifications

Oppo A94 5G flaunts a 6.4-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. It has a pixel density of 409ppi, 800 nits of peak brightness, and a 90.8% of screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB internal storage.

On the optical front, the Oppo A94 5G sports a quad-rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP black and white sensor along with an LED flash. Upfront, the smartphone features a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

The handset packs a 4,310mAh battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 support. On the connectivity part, the handset offers 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Oppo A94 5G price

The Oppo A94 5G is launched in the European market with a price tag of EUR 359 (approx Rs 32,000) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone will be available for sale via multiple European e-commerce sites in Cosmo Blue and Fluid Black colour options. According to the company, the handset will be up for grabs from May 3rd, 2021. The company is yet to reveal anything about the global availability of the smartphone.