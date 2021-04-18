BSNL Bharat Fibre vs JioFiber 300 Mbps Plan, Which Is Better

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers customers fiber plans under its broadband arm called Bharat Fibre. The state-run operator is known for providing excellent propositions to its users with its broadband plans. BSNL’s fiber broadband plans are as good as plans provided by JioFiber or Airtel Xstream Fiber.

Both BSNL Bharat Fibre and JioFiber offer users a 300 Mbps plan. Both the plans have a ton of similarities. Today, we are comparing the 300 Mbps plan from BSNL and JioFiber to determine which is better. Take a look ahead at what we feel is a better option for you.

BSNL Bharat Fibre 300 Mbps Plan

BSNL offers its 300 Mbps plan for a monthly cost of Rs 1,499. Note that it doesn’t include taxes. But the operator also offers it for a yearly validity of Rs 17,988, again exclusive of taxes. The yearly plan also costs the same on a monthly basis, which is Rs 1,499. So there’s no major benefit of getting the 300 Mbps plan for 1-year over a monthly plan from BSNL.

Further, users get 4,000GB of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan, which is better than what most other operators offer. Post consumption of the FUP data, the speed for the users drop to 4 Mbps. Users can also get an unlimited voice calling connection and an over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Disney+ Hotstar Premium for one year.

BSNL calls its 300 Mbps plan ‘Fibre Ultra’.

JioFiber 300 Mbps Plan

JioFiber offers its 300 Mbps plan for a monthly cost of Rs 1,499 (exclusive of taxes). Users can also get the same plan for 3, 6, and 12 months. On purchase of the plan for 1 year, users need to pay Rs 17,988, but they also get the service for another 30 days for free. Essentially, the plan’s monthly price becomes Rs 1,383, which is cheaper than what BSNL’s annual plan costs on a monthly basis.

However, the FUP data offered with the JioFiber’s 300 Mbps plan is 3,300GB, which is lesser than what BSNL’s users get. This plan avails OTT benefits of Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, ZEE5 Premium, Voot Select, Voot Kids, Discovery+, Eros Now, and more.

Users can also get free voice calling facility with the 300 Mbps plan from JioFiber.

Verdict

Before going for the differences, let’s address the similarities between both the plans. Firstly, both offer their monthly plans for the same cost. Further, there is free voice calling, and users get OTT benefits with either of the plans.

Coming to the differences, JioFiber’s 300 Mbps annual plan is more economical than BSNL’s. JioFiber’s plan offers more OTT benefits than BSNL’s. However, BSNL’s 300 Mbps plan offers more FUP data to the users than JioFiber’s plan.

There are only a few things that are distinguishable between the plans. But these few differences make all the difference when a user is selecting which plan to go with. So, if you want more OTT benefits with your plans, go with JioFiber. If you want your annual plan to be cheaper, again, go with JioFiber. But if you want more FUP data in a month, go with BSNL’s plan.

At last, there is customer service. JioFiber’s customer service is more responsive than BSNL’s in most regions of the country.