Here’s How You Can Temporarily Dismiss Netflix’s New Password Sharing Check

Netflix is currently testing the new password sharing check feature

By March 18th, 2021 AT 9:00 PM
  • Apps
  • How To
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    temporarily-dismiss-netflix-new-password

    Sharing a password is comparatively one of the better ways to access a high-definition OTT subscription as it gets cheaper while sharing than owning an individual account. It is a common practice around the world. Nearly users around the globe exchange their password for letting their friends or family members enjoy shows and movies on the OTT platforms. Netflix is aware of the common practice since it is one of the major reasons for revenue fall and slow addition of the new memberships.

    To counter the practice, Netflix is beginning to take steps. Recently the OTT giant has enforced a new clause in its terms and conditions section stating an account “cannot be shared beyond the household.” However, it seems that the company’s block can be bypassed for now. Here’s how to do it, read till the end for a detailed guide.

    Steps to Temporarily Dismiss Netflix’s Password Sharing Check

    You will see three options at the bottom of the screen once the pop-up message is visible. The first option is ‘email code’ you can select this option and ask the owner of the account to share the code. You can simply enter the code, and you should be able to reuse the App.

    In case the previous trick does not work, you can go for the next option that is ‘Text Code’. Again, you can ask for the code and resume using the streaming platform. If this too fails, you simply tap on ‘Verify Later’ that appears on the right side of the screen.

    Few Other Things You Might Want to Know

    Eventually, Netflix might disable or limit the ability to skip verification. Since the company is still testing options, future checks might get much more uncompromising or might also limit the number of times code is shared.

    We do not endorse any methods or procedures to outcast official measures stated by Netflix in their terms and conditions section

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always intrigues his interest.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Here’s How You Can Temporarily Dismiss Netflix’s New Password Sharing Check

    Sharing a password is comparatively one of the better ways to access a high-definition OTT subscription as it gets cheaper...

    module-4-img

    How to Check JioFiber Data Usage

    JioFiber is one of the trusted broadband service providers of India. The broadband arm of Jio offers high-speed internet data...

    module-4-img

    ‘Mobile Seva Appstore’, Indian Government’s Mobile App Store to Get Boost

    The Indian government’s own mobile app store, called the ‘Mobile Seva Appstore’, hosts more than 965 applications from several different...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    JioFiber Adds 1.96 Lakh New Users in January, Aims at Grabbing 2nd Spot from Airtel Broadband

    module-4-img

    Here’s How You Can Post Instagram Stories Without Opening Instagram App

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel is the New Reliance Jio, Adds 5.8 Million Users in January: Trai

    module-4-img

    How to Change Airtel Broadband Password