BSNL YuppTV Scope Subscription Costs Rs 199 per Month After Introductory Offer

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) partnered with YuppTV last month for a new service called ‘YuppTV Scope.’ Available exclusively to BSNL Broadband users, YuppTV Scope bundles services from various OTT services into a single package. As of this writing, YuppTV Scope offers content from four OTT services- ZEE5 Premium, YuppTV, SonyLIV and Voot Select. BSNL Broadband users can purchase the only available YuppTV Scope package at just Rs 129. Now, this is really interesting as the subscriptions, if chosen individually, cost over Rs 250 per month. The Rs 129 price from BSNL is part of the introductory offer valid for the first three months only. After three months, users will be able to subscribe to the YuppTV Scope at Rs 199 per month. Continue reading to know more about YuppTV Scope subscription for BSNL Broadband customers.

BSNL-YuppTV Scope Subscription Offer Detailed

As noted, YuppTV Scope is a content aggregator app that bundles OTT content from four popular services available today which are ZEE5 Premium, SonyLIV, Voot Select and YuppTV. BSNL introduced the service exclusively to its broadband customers in collaboration with YuppTV. For the unaware, YuppTV offers Live TV channels, but for a monthly price. With YuppTV Scope, customers can also watch Live TV channels because the basic YuppTV subscription is also bundled. Together with the OTT apps mentioned above, YuppTV Scope will allow customers to watch more than 300 Live TV channels.

Right now, YuppTV Scope has just one plan priced at Rs 199 per month. However, existing and new BSNL Broadband users can avail an introductory offer valid for the first three months. It brings down the monthly subscription to Rs 129 from Rs 199.

ZEE5 Premium, SonyLIV and Voot Select cost Rs 99 per month, whereas YuppTV subscription is available at Rs 49 per month. The monthly subscription price, if chosen individually, will be Rs 346. And at Rs 129, it is a complete bargain, to say the least. Even at Rs 199, it is a good deal considering YuppTV is offering more than 300 Live TV channels. In addition, the standard YuppTV subscription can also be purchased by users in other countries like Canada, United States and so on.

BSNL has broadband plans with Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription, but apart from that, the ISP is not offering any other OTT subscriptions which is underwhelming. That said, BSNL customers can purchase YuppTV Scope monthly membership and watch all the content in one place. Other ISPs like JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Fiber and so on are bundling a lot of OTT plans at no extra cost.