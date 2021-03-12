Vi No Longer Offers ZEE5 Premium Benefit With Postpaid Plans

Vodafone Idea's postpaid plans priced above Rs 499 used to offer free ZEE5 Premium subscription, but it is no longer valid

By March 12th, 2021 AT 7:16 AM
  • Technology News
  • Vodafone Idea
    • 0 Comment

    Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has stopped offering ZEE5 Premium subscription with its postpaid plans. The telco recently started offering Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with select prepaid plans and all the postpaid plans priced above Rs 499. The ZEE5 Premium subscription, which usually costs Rs 999 per year or Rs 99 per month, was offered by Vi for a while with its postpaid plans priced above Rs 499. The basic Vi postpaid plan of Rs 399 never offered any OTT subscription benefit apart from Vi Movies & TV. The Vi postpaid plans for individual users start at Rs 499, and for family users, they start at Rs 598/Rs 649. It looks like Vi has swapped the ZEE5 Premium subscription with Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

    Vodafone Idea Removes ZEE5 Premium OTT Subscription Benefit

    As mentioned above, Vodafone Idea’s postpaid plans priced above Rs 499 used to offer free ZEE5 Premium subscription. However, it no longer offers this benefit. Instead, the postpaid plans of the telco come with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription worth Rs 399 for one year. Vi RED range of postpaid plans now come with OTT subscriptions of Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Vi Movies & TV App.

    Vodafone Idea has updated the terms and conditions for the ZEE5 Premium subscription on its website. “ZEE5 Premium subscription on above mentioned postpaid plans of rental 499 and above is withdrawn for fresh subscription w.e.f 00:00 10th March 2021.” The term ‘fresh subscription’ is a bit confusing here. It might be possible for Vi to reintroduce the ZEE5 Premium subscription benefit in the coming days after renewing the contract with ZEE Entertainment Limited.

    Even the Vi REDX postpaid plan of Rs 1,099 is now listed on the official website without the ZEE5 Premium benefit, which is underwhelming. While launching the REDX plan last year, Vi said it would offer the best benefits possible.

    The Rs 499 individual postpaid plan offers unlimited voice calling benefit, 75GB of data every month with rollover up to 200GB and 100 SMSes per month. The Rs 699 postpaid plan ships with unlimited data (capped at 150GB), 100 SMSes per month and unlimited voice calls.

    The Family range of postpaid plans priced at Rs 649, Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1,348 (REDX Family) also ship without ZEE5 Premium membership going forward. On the flip side, the telco has five prepaid plans of Rs 355, Rs 405, Rs 595, Rs 795 and Rs 2,595 with ZEE5 Premium subscription.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Ericsson Achieves 5G Speeds in Excess of 1.5 Gbps on a Single User Device at C Band Frequency

    Ericsson today said it achieved a new record of over 1.5 Gbps 5G speeds on a single user device at...

    module-4-img

    Vi No Longer Offers ZEE5 Premium Benefit With Postpaid Plans

    Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has stopped offering ZEE5 Premium subscription with its postpaid plans. The telco recently started offering Disney+...

    module-4-img

    Google Pixel 5G Variants Didn’t Debut in India Because of Hardware Cost

    Google is looking to double down on its inventory for smartphones in India this year. Last year, Google brought the...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 Launch Expected at Galaxy Awesome Unpacked Event

    module-4-img

    Government Delays BSNL and MTNL Merger Owing to Financial Reasons

    module-4-img

    JioFiber Leads India’s Broadband Speeds in Q4 2020, Vi Tops Mobile Internet Speeds: Ookla

    module-4-img

    How to Delete Messages on Signal App?