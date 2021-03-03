Postpaid Plans from Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea Under Rs 750 With OTT Subscriptions

Postpaid plans generate a lot of revenue for telecom operators in India. Bharti Airtel added over 7,00,000 postpaid subscribers in the quarter that ended on December 31, 2020. Reliance Jio also stepped up its postpaid game last year with affordable Jio Postpaid Plus starting at just Rs 399. On the other hand, we have Vodafone Idea which is offering some of the best postpaid plans for individual users. The trend at the moment in India is telecom operators offerings postpaid plans with bundled OTT subscriptions. IN that aspect, Reliance Jio is the leader because its postpaid plans come with Netflix Mobile plan subscription worth Rs 399. Vi and Airtel are next on the list with OTT subscriptions like Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Amazon Prime and ZEE5 Premium. Here are the postpaid plans from the top three telcos under Rs 500 with bundled OTT subscriptions.

Reliance Jio Postpaid Plans Under Rs 750 With OTT Subscriptions

India’s biggest telecom operator Reliance Jio currently has two Jio Postpaid Plus plan under Rs 750 with a slew of OTT app subscriptions. The first plan is priced at Rs 399, whereas the second plan is available at Rs 599 per month. The Rs 399 Jio Postpaid Plus pack comes with 75GB of data with rollover facility of up to 200GB, unlimited voice calls to any network within India and 100 SMSes per day. The Rs 599 Jio Postpaid Plus plan offers 100GB of data per month with data rollover facility of 200GB; The plan also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes per day for the rental period.

With both the Rs 399 and Rs 599 Jio Postpaid Plus plans, the telco is offering OTT subscriptions such as Netflix Mobile plan, Amazon Prime for one year, Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, JioCinema, JioTV, JioNews, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

Bharti Airtel Postpaid Plans Under Rs 750 With OTT Subscriptions

Moving on, we have Bharti Airtel, which’s also providing two postpaid plans under Rs 750 with OTT subscriptions. The plans in question are Rs 499 Platinum postpaid plan and Rs 749 Family Postpaid Plan. With the Rs 499 Platinum postpaid plan, customers get unlimited voice calls, 75GB monthly data with rollover up to 200GB and 100 SMSes per day.

With the Rs 749 Family plan, customers will be eligible for two free add-on numbers- one regular and one data only. Both the connections get unlimited calls, 100 SMSes per day and 125GB of data with rollover facility of up to 200GB.

Coming back to OTT subscriptions, users will be eligible for free Amazon Prime membership for one year, handset protection, Shaw Academy lifetime access, Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership, Juggernaut books, Airtel Xstream App Premium and Wynk Premium.

Airtel is also offering a Rs 399 postpaid plan that comes with 40GB data, up to 200GB data rollover facility, unlimited calls and 100 SMSes per day for a rental period. That said, this postpaid plan comes with just the Airtel Xstream App subscription at no extra cost.

Vodafone Idea Postpaid Plans Under Rs 750 With OTT Subscriptions

Lastly, we have India’s third-largest telecom operator- Vodafone Idea. Similar to Bharti Airtel, Vi is also offering three individual postpaid plans under Rs 750 with OTT app subscriptions and they are priced at Rs 399, Rs 499 and Rs 699. The Rs 399 Vi RED postpaid plan comes with 40GB of data with rollover up to 200GB, unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per month and Vi Movies & TV subscription.

Then we have the Rs 499 Entertainment Plus postpaid plan that comes with 75GB of data with rollover up to 200GB, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes per month. The Rs 699 plan offers unlimited data with a cap of 150GB every month.

OTT subscriptions offered by Vi with the Rs 499 and Rs 699 postpaid plans include Amazon Prime subscription for one year worth Rs 999, ZEE5 Premium membership worth Rs 999 and Vi Movies & TV membership at no extra cost.

There’s also a Rs 598/Rs 649 Family postpaid plan which offers two connections. The primary connection gets 50GB of data every month, whereas the second connection gets 30GB of data every month. Other benefits of the plan include unlimited calls, 100 SMSes per month, one year Amazon Prime membership, one year ZEE5 Premium and one year of Vi Movies & TV subscription.