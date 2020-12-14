Reliance Jio Plan Which Offers 1GB Data For Rs 3.51 Along With Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Reliance Jio offers multiple plans to its users with unique benefits applied to each of them and Some plans come with longer validity, some with medium, and some with small-term validity

By December 14th, 2020 AT 5:51 PM
  • Reliance Jio
  • Technology News
    • 2 Comments

    reliance-jio-plan-disney-hotstar-vip

    Reliance Jio offers multiple plans to its users with unique benefits applied to each of them. Some plans come with longer validity, some with medium, and some with small-term validity. The thing is, the telco has done a good job of ensuring that there is something for everyone. However, if you are looking for a plan with long-term validity which also offers a ton of data with OTT benefits from Reliance Jio, keep reading ahead. We are listing a plan which provides the user 1GB of data for only Rs 3.51 along with Disney+ Hotstar VIP benefit.

    Reliance Jio Rs 2,599 Plan

    The one we are talking about is the Rs 2,599 plan from Reliance Jio. With this plan, the user gets a free over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP. For the unaware, Disney+ Hotstar VIP costs Rs 399 for the whole year, but with this plan, it comes absolutely free.

    The Reliance Jio Rs 2,599 plan comes with 740GB total data with a validity of 365 days. This data is distributed as 2GB daily fair usage policy (FUP). The user also gets 10GB bonus data with this plan.

    In other benefits, there is unlimited calling included as well. But the unlimited calling is only for Jio to Jio. For other networks, there is a FUP limit of 12,000 minutes. Once the 12,000 minutes are over, the user can purchase more FUP minutes from Jio, so there is no worry about that. In addition to calling, users also get 100 SMS/day along with a complimentary subscription of all the Jio apps.

    What’s worth noting here is that there is another plan from Reliance Jio which comes with similar benefits. It is the Rs 2,399 plan. But this plan doesn’t offer users 10GB of bonus data, and also there is no added benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

    With the Rs 2,399 plan, users get each GB of data for Rs 3.28, which is effectively cheaper than the Rs 2,599 plan. But as mentioned above, there is lesser data and a missing benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    2 Comments
    newest
    oldest
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Infinix 32X1 and 43X1 Smart TVs With Android TV Launched, Prices Start at Rs 11,999

    Transsion Holdings brand Infinix officially entered the Smart TV market in India. The company has announced two Smart TVs under...

    module-4-img

    Reliance Jio Plan Which Offers 1GB Data For Rs 3.51 Along With Disney+ Hotstar VIP

    Reliance Jio offers multiple plans to its users with unique benefits applied to each of them. Some plans come with...

    module-4-img

    Infinix Smart HD 2021 to Launch in India on December 16, Price and Specifications

    Infinix Smart HD 2021 is all set to launch in India on December 16, 2020. The price of the device...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Is 5G Going to Replace Broadband Internet? Let’s Talk

    module-4-img

    ACT Fibernet 125 Mbps Broadband Plan Comes at an Effective Price of Rs 896 per Month

    module-4-img

    Tata Sky Now Allowing New Users to Purchase Set-Top Box Bundled With Popular Combos

    module-4-img

    DTH or Cable TV, What Should you Choose?