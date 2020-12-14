Reliance Jio Plan Which Offers 1GB Data For Rs 3.51 Along With Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Reliance Jio offers multiple plans to its users with unique benefits applied to each of them. Some plans come with longer validity, some with medium, and some with small-term validity. The thing is, the telco has done a good job of ensuring that there is something for everyone. However, if you are looking for a plan with long-term validity which also offers a ton of data with OTT benefits from Reliance Jio, keep reading ahead. We are listing a plan which provides the user 1GB of data for only Rs 3.51 along with Disney+ Hotstar VIP benefit.

Reliance Jio Rs 2,599 Plan

The one we are talking about is the Rs 2,599 plan from Reliance Jio. With this plan, the user gets a free over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP. For the unaware, Disney+ Hotstar VIP costs Rs 399 for the whole year, but with this plan, it comes absolutely free.

The Reliance Jio Rs 2,599 plan comes with 740GB total data with a validity of 365 days. This data is distributed as 2GB daily fair usage policy (FUP). The user also gets 10GB bonus data with this plan.

In other benefits, there is unlimited calling included as well. But the unlimited calling is only for Jio to Jio. For other networks, there is a FUP limit of 12,000 minutes. Once the 12,000 minutes are over, the user can purchase more FUP minutes from Jio, so there is no worry about that. In addition to calling, users also get 100 SMS/day along with a complimentary subscription of all the Jio apps.

What’s worth noting here is that there is another plan from Reliance Jio which comes with similar benefits. It is the Rs 2,399 plan. But this plan doesn’t offer users 10GB of bonus data, and also there is no added benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

With the Rs 2,399 plan, users get each GB of data for Rs 3.28, which is effectively cheaper than the Rs 2,599 plan. But as mentioned above, there is lesser data and a missing benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP.