Infinix 32X1 and 43X1 Smart TVs With Android TV Launched, Prices Start at Rs 11,999

Transsion Holdings brand Infinix officially entered the Smart TV market in India. The company has announced two Smart TVs under its Infinix X1 series; The two TVs are Infinix 32X1 and Infinix 43X1. As the name of the TVs itself suggests, the Infinix 32X1 has a 32-inch screen whereas the 43X1 model rocks a 43-inch display. They are powered by Android TV, has a 64-bit MediaTek processor, 1GB of RAM and the displays also offer HDR10 support. Infinix has priced the 32-inch model at Rs 11,999, which is slightly less than the price of Smart TVs offered by OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme and Motorola.

Infinix 32X1 and 43X1 Smart TVs: Specifications and Features

The Infinix 32X1 and the 43X1 TVs run Android TV out of the box. This means users can download all the apps and games from Google Play Store. Both the TVs come preloaded with popular OTT apps like Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar. The 43-inch model has a Full HD display with 1080×1920 pixels, whereas the 32-inch model is HD ready with 768×1366 pixels. Infinix says the peak brightness levels on this TV is 400 nits and they are TUV Rheinland as well. The screens feature a refresh rate of 60W. The TVs seem to sport thin bezels on the front, but the real-life look might be slightly different.

The 43-inch model has a sound output of 24W and the 32-inch model has 20W speakers. As for the hardware, we are looking at a quad-core 64-bit MediaTek MTK 6683 chipset paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The TVs also come with Mali470 MP3 GPU. Infinix also added a Bluetooth remote along with support for Chromecast which is an expected feature on every Smart TV that runs Android TV.

Connectivity options on both the TVs include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0 and an IR remote. The 43-inch model offers three HDMI ports, whereas the 32-inch model comes with just two HDMI ports. Sadly, the company did not add support for 5GHz Wi-Fi.

Infinix 32X1 and 43X1 Smart TVs: Pricing and Availability

The Infinix 32X1 Smart TV will retail for a price of Rs 11,999 and the 43X1 can be picked up for Rs 19,999. The prices are slightly on the lower side compared to the similar-sized TVs from other brands. Infinix has launched just two TVs in the market today, but there might be other models launching shortly. The Infinix 32X1 and the Infinix 43X1 will be available on December 18 exclusively via Flipkart.